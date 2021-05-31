Thane, May 31 (PTI) With the addition of 708 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,15,827, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 51 more people, raising the death toll in Thane to 9,214, he said, adding that the mortality rate in the district stood at 1.78 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,09,874, while the death toll has reached 2,066, another official said.

