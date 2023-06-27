Nashik, Jun 27 (PTI) Three men were killed when a speeding state transport bus hit their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Shirwade Vani Phata in Niphad taluka of the district around 11 pm on Monday, an official said.

The victims were on their way home to Shirwade Vani village, when a state transport bus hit their two-wheeler, killing them on the spot, he said, adding that the trio were activists of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Angered by the deaths, residents of Shirwade Vani villagers staged a protest on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Tuesday morning, demanding the construction of a flyover near the village.

The protest affected vehicular traffic on the highway for some time.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar reached the spot and held a discussion with officials. After the minister's intervention and assurance of necessary action, the agitation was called off.

