Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) A one-and-half-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he accidentally consumed pesticides that had fallen from a box in his house a day earlier in Kapil Nagar area of Nagpur, police said.

Farmer Ajay Patil had bought six boxes of pesticides to spray in his field and one of the boxes was pushed to the floor by a cat on Monday, said a Kapil Nagar police station official.

"His only son Riyansh accidentally consumed some of the pesticide that was lying on the ground. He was first taken to a private hospital and then shifted to a government hospital where he died on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

