Palghar, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the firing in which two men were injured in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused, who had opened fire outside a shop in Moregaon on the night of February 14, inspector Pramod Bhadak of Virar police said.

The attack was a result of an old rivalry between the victim and brother of one of the accused, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

