Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) Two cars fell into a pit on the premises of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, leaving two persons injured, an official said.

A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when a car dashed against another car parked in a housing complex. Due to the impact, both the cars broke past the barrier and fell into a pit, which was dug for some construction work.

Two persons in both cars sustained serious injuries. They were rescued by local people and rushed to a hospital, the official added.

