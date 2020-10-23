Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Nashik on Friday for allegedly attacking and firing at a builder in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thane city police's Anti- Extortion Cell nabbed Hitesh Thakur and Sagar Shinde for allegedly attacking Sandeep Gaikwad on October 21, an official said.

Gaikwad was chatting with a friend at Sri Ram Chowk late on Wednesday night, when the accused came in a car and attacked him with an iron rod and fired three rounds from a revolver, the official said.

The victim sustained bullet wounds and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered in this regard, the official said.

The accused, both in their 20s, had attacked the victim over an old rivalry, he added.

