Mumbai, October 23: Soon, Mumbaikars may find a new alternative mode of transport that may spare them packed buses, crowded trains and traffic-jammed roads. As per a plan that is in the offing, "water taxis" could be introduced between points in Navi Mumbai to the Princess Dock in Mazgaon. Reports claim that the new commutation mode could be activated by as early as November. Here is all you need to know about the next-generation mode of commutation.

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) plans to operate water taxis - akin to ferries that are used for ro-ro service in several island regions - from next month, officials were reported as saying. The Mumbai-Navi Mumbai route has been chosen, with a target to bring down the travel time between the two cities by 30-40 minutes. Mumbai Local Train Update: Women Allowed to Travel in Local Trains During Select Hours, Check Timings.

As per the plan that is under consideration, the water taxis would operate between the Mazgaon Princess Dock, located in South Mumbai, to nodes of Navi Mumbai including Vashi, Belapur and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Uran.

The cost per route would be determined by the selected operators, HT reported Captain Bhabatosh Chand, deputy conservator, marine department, MbPT, as saying.

The proposed water taxis will drastically bring down the commutation time, as it requires nearly 1 hour 30 mins to reach to Belapur by road from Mumbai. The road-journey to JNPT is even more tedious, as it requires around 2 to 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The train route to JNPT region is also cumbersome, as commuters from Mumbai need to board a train on harbour line and arrive in Belapur, which would require 1 hour and 10 minutes. And from Belapur, around 30 minutes are needed via the select-trains operating on the Uran route.

The water taxis are likely to emerge as a major boon for those commuting to Navi Mumbai and Uran from Mumbai, or vice versa, for occupational reasons. The MbPT's proposed plan was reportedly bolstered by the high occupancy of the water taxis that resumed between Mumbai and Alibaug in August.

