Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) The Railway Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing two train passengers near Parsik Tunnel between Mumbra and Kalwa in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident of robbery took place on Thursday, in which the accused duo robbed a woman passenger and her brother of their belongings, including jewellery and mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 43,000, senior inspector N G Khadkikar of the Thane Railway police station said.

"The woman was travelling with her brother in an express train from Pune to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kurla in Mumbai. Around 7.55 am, her mobile fell down on the tracks between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. After the train stopped at the next station, the sister-brother duo started walking along the tracks in search of the phone. When they reached the Parsik tunnel, the accused threatened them and robbed them of their valuables," he said.

The victims later approached the police and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the accused, identified as Sameer Khan (23) and Bablu Goud alias Chennai (22), were arrested from Bhaskar Nagar area of Kalwa, the official added.

The robbed things have been recovered from the duo, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)