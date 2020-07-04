Palghar, Jul 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 7 lakh were seized from a scrap godown in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The district rural police raided the godown in Gangdi Pada late on Friday and seized gunny bags containing banned tobacco products worth Rs 7.86 lakh, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast in Mumbai: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Financial Capital, Adjoining Districts on Sunday.

The accused, Razuddin and Afzal Memon, who is the owner of the premises, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration's regulations, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)