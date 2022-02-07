Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) A woman was among eight persons arrested for allegedly selling her four-year-old son for Rs 1 lakh to a man who later sold him to a couple in Raigad district, a Pune police official said on Monday.

The other accused included two women who helped the main accused, Priyanka Pawar, in selling her son.

The boy has been rescued and handed over to his father, said Purnima Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The DCP said Pawar had initially registered a missing and kidnapping case on February 4.

"Since it was a sensitive matter, we formed multiple teams to trace the boy. The investigation revealed that the mother of the boy, in connivance with two more women, sold him to one Tukaram Nimble for Rs 1 lakh," Gaikwad said.

Nimble then sold the boy to Chandrakala Mali and Bhanudas Mali.

"The Malis sold the boy to Dipak Mhatre and Sitabai Mhatre for Rs 1.60 lakh," she added.

Gaikwad said the police have arrested eight people and are investigating the matter from various angles including the motive of the main accused.

