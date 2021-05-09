Pune, May 9 (PTI)A woman doctor and two staffers of a government hospital were attacked by relatives of a COVID-19 patient after his death at Indapur in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The 56-year-old patient died on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications during treatment, an officer said.

"Following the death of the patient, two of his sons came to the hospital and assaulted a woman doctor and two other members of staff," he said.

The duo was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, the officer added.

