New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel as one of the accused in the Mahadev Betting app case.

CBI on Tuesday made public its first information report (FIR) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

According to the FIR a total of 21 people have been named as accused including; Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni (Pintu), Chandra Vhushan Verma, Assem Das, Satish Chandrakar, Nitish Deewan, Saurabh Chandrakar, Anil Agarwal (Atul Agarwal) Vikas Chhapriya, Rohit Gaulati, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Anil Kumar Dammani, Sunil Kumar Dammani, Bhim Singh Yadav, Harishankar Tibarwal, Surendra Bagi, Suraj Chokhani and two other unknown persons, including a police officer.

The CBI has charged the accused with Sections 120 (B), 420, 467, 468 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Sections 11, 7, 8, 4 of the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2002, and Section 4 (A) of the Public Gambling Act.

Regarding the case, CBI has conducted various searches at over 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.

Earlier on March 26, the investigative agency also conducted a 14-hour search at the residence of former CM Bhupesh Bhagel, confiscating three phones.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bhagel said that the CBI had visited his residence for the second time in 15 days, conducting raids not just in Durg but across multiple locations in India. He emphasised that despite taking strict action against the Mahadev Betting App, key accused Saurabh Chandrakar had not been arrested, despite a lookout circular being issued.

Baghel alleged that the raid was politically motivated, suggesting that it was orchestrated to provide content for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech ahead of his visit on March 30.

He further added, "15 days ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a thorough raid and questioned what more the CBI could uncover now." He also revealed that the CBI had taken original documents from his residence, and despite his request, they did not provide photocopies. He asserted that if action had been taken in time, "submitting the required documents would have been beneficial."

On March 27 Bhagel alleged that the central government has not taken any action against the Mahadev betting app.

Addressing a press conference, Baghel alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were giving patronage to the betting app, further adding that the government had made it clear that if anyone took any action against the app, they would face action.

"Modi and Shah are giving patronage to the Mahadev betting app. The government of India has also made clear that if anyone takes action against the app they will face action. With this, they have made it clear that they don't want to take action against the betting app," he said, addressing the media.

Further, he alleged that the cash worth crores of rupees recovered from the vehicle belonged to a BJP leader.

The FIR, originally received on March 4, 2024 alleges that Mahadev Online Book is operating betting services illegally. The complaint has also alleged that other websites are also being operated in association with the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, naming "skyexchange," which is allegedly being operated by Hari Shankar Tibrewal, in association with Mahadev Online Book.

The complaint alleges that Mahadev platform provides illegal betting services in different "live games" including poker, card games, chance games, betting on sports. The app rose to significance five years ago, in 2019-2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

