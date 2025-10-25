Munger (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the opposition Mahagathbandhan and said the Bihar election is not about making someone MLA, Minister, or Chief Minister, but about ensuring that "jungle raj does not return to Bihar".

Addressing an election rally in Munger, Amit Shah said the government is planning to establish an airport in Munger and that the district will also be linked with the Ramayan Circuit.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of 'Open War' if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

The first phase of Bihar polls will be held on November 6. "This election is not about making someone MLA, Minister, or Chief Minister, but about ensuring that Jungle Raj does not return to Bihar. The government of Lalu and Rabri practiced Jungle Raj for many years, leading to the destruction of Bihar... Bihar is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar... If Lalu-Rabri return, then jungle raj will also return," he said.

Amit Shah also said that the NDA is fighting the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hingoli: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Maharashtra, No Casualty Reported.

"All five parties of the NDA will fight these elections like the five Pandavas with unity. On the other hand, due to ticket distribution, there has been turmoil within the Mahagathbandhan. They neither have a leader nor an intention or leadership. We are fighting this election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he said.

He said the land of Munger has a historic connection with Lord Ram. "We have also decided to link Munger with the Ramayana Circuit... For 500 years, Ram Lalla resided in a tent in Ayodhya. Congress, SP, BSP, Mamata Banerjee, and Lalu Yadav have all opposed the building of the temple. However, since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2019, he not only performed the Bhumi Pujan (of Ram Mandir) but also conducted Pran Prathishtha ceremony. Along with this, the construction of Goddess Sita's temple in Sithamarhi is underway. Kastaharni Ghat and Mata Sita Charan Temple will also be developed," he said.

"Near Khagaria, where our Yatra (Rath Yatra initiated by BJP in 1990 for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya) was halted in Samastipur, the BJP will establish a temple of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita... We are also planning to establish an airport in Munger... The Lalu and Rabri governments have done nothing but promote corruption," he added.

BJP has fielded Kumar Pranay from Munger constituency. Amit Shah also addressed an election rally in Khagaria in Bihar.

Voting for the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)