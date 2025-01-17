Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Given several festivities and various competitive examinations to be held during the period of the Mahakumbh Mela, 2025, and in order to prevent any possible disruption of law and order in the district, a prohibitory order till February 28 has been passed by the competent authority.

In an official communication on Friday, Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced prohibitory orders under Section-163 of Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (also called Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023).

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Councillors Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

The announcement specified: "In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, other festivals and various competitive examinations will be held."

Going on to explain the upcoming events, the ACP intimated: "In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In view of the said festivals, there is an urgent need to maintain peace."

Also Read | Pune-Nashik Highway Road Accident: 9 Killed As Minivan Rams Into Stationary Bus in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Expressing the need to ensure that anti-social elements do not create any kind of disturbance, the official statement read: "In order to ensure that the festivals of various religions/sects and various competitive examinations are conducted safely and peacefully, it is necessary to stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest."

Hence, in view of the urgency of the situation, sufficient reason has been presented for the one-sided order passed without hearing or giving notice to the other party/parties.

The prohibitory order in the entire Commissionerate Prayagraj will be in effect from January 16 to February 28. The specifications of the order are as follows:

1. No person shall organise any type of event, procession, procession, fast, dharna, demonstration etc. without the permission of the competent authority, nor block the road nor instigate anyone to do so, nor shall he do any publicity for gathering in an event without prior permission nor participate in any such programme.

2. No person/organisation/group of persons will stage protest anywhere other than the designated protest site (near Patthar Church) located at Police Chowki Dharna Site, Civil Lines Police Station in the district.

3. No person shall use a drone anywhere on the occasion of traditional religious events within the entire area of Police Commissionerate Prayagraj during the period of this order without prior permission of the competent officer. Only drones used for police and administrative work will be exempted from this ban.

4. No person within the Prayagraj Commissionerate limits shall carry lathi, danda (except by the handicapped/elderly and the Sikh community carrying kirpan), axe, stick and any type of lethal weapon or firearm. Only police and administrative employees and officers shall be exempted from this restriction. No one shall enter all the government and non-government offices/premises of the district with any weapon or licensed firearm.

5. No person shall give any provocative speech which hurts the sentiments of any community or person nor shall publish any advertisement/pamphlet which hurts the sentiments of any person or community.

6. No person shall spread such rumours through social media or any other medium which may lead to a breach of peace or hurt the religious feelings of any other community and neither shall he himself post any misleading, provocative or sensitive post, article, photograph etc. nor shall he forward it nor shall he be forced to do so by anyone.

7. No person shall sell, play or display any such audio/video cassettes and CDs which may confuse or create tension among the general public.

8. No person shall cause any damage of any kind to any private or government property.

9. No person shall forcibly close industrial/commercial establishments and shops etc. He shall not cause any disturbance in the normal functioning of government offices, factories and mills etc. nor create any obstruction in the movement or distribution of essential commodities and shall not instigate anyone to do such an act.

10. No person shall stop the buses and other vehicles of U.P.R.S.P.N. from plying on the public road nor shall they damage any kind of vehicles.

11. No person shall obstruct a public way or cause any obstruction in the movement of traffic. He shall not incite anyone to do so either.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)