Pune, January 17: At least nine people were killed after a tempo hit their minivan, causing it to ram into a stationary bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred near Narayangaon around 10 am.

The minivan was heading towards Narayangaon when a tempo hit the vehicle from behind, causing it to ram into an empty bus parked on the side of the road, said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural.

All nine occupants of the minivan were killed, he said, adding that further details were awaited.