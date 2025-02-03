Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Sadhus from different Akhadas took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj Junction as the city prepared to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Swami Balka Nand Giri Ji praised the Uttar Pradesh government for the good arrangements, saying, "...UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the administration have made very good arrangements... Various Akharas will take a holy dip..."

Naga sadhus also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Various Akhadas also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan. Visuals from the Ghats of Triveni showed a huge number of devotees arriving for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri led the processions for the third Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Meanwhile, the Nirmohi Ani Akhara procession left for the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

More than 6.225 million devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the three rivers--Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Flower petals were showered on devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The last Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 is taking place today on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

More than 349.7 million devotees have taken a holy dip by February 2. (ANI)

