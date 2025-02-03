The Last ‘Amrit Snan’ of Maha Kumbh 2025 Is Taking Place Today on the Occasion of Basant Panchami (Photo Credits: Uttar Pradesh Information Department)

Lucknow, February 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the seers and devotees who took part in the third grand 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the revered saints, religious leaders, all Akharas, Kalpvasis and devotees who earned the benefits of virtue by taking the holy 'Amrit' bath at the sacred Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj!" Holiday in Prayagraj: District Magistrate Orders Local Holiday for Government Offices Due to Large Number of Devotees Arriving for ‘Amrit Snan’ During Maha Kumbh Mela on Occasion of Basant Panchmi.

Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Seers, Devotees Taking Holy Dip on 'Basant Panchami'

महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के पावन अवसर पर पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम में पावन अमृत स्नान कर पुण्य लाभ अर्जित करने वाले पूज्य साधु-संतों, धर्माचार्यों, सभी अखाड़ों, कल्पवासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई! pic.twitter.com/iRpCi1FmJg — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2025

The chief minister is also monitoring the situation and taking updates on the 'Amrit Snan' from his residence in Lucknow, officials said.

