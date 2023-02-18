Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being a frontrunner, its managing director Brijesh Dixit said on Saturday.

The 'Metro Neo' is a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, and has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system.

The Centre and the state government are viewing this development positively, he said at the foundation day programme of the MahaMetro here.

He said the second phase of Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in the next five years, with work set to begin from April.

The 44.5-kilometre second phase comprises a 19-km stretch till Butibori, a 7-km stretch from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a 13-km route from Automotive Chowk to Kanhan and 5.5 km stretch from Prajapti Nagar to Kapsi, he said.

