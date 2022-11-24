Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): A 26-year-old man died after falling into an open sewer in Nala Sopara area in Palghar district on Wednesday.

According to police, the man left home on Wednesday night and fell into an open sewer. A case has been registered at Achole police station under Alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Police sent the deceased body for postmortem.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

