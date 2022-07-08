New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Narwekar, who was elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on July 3, held separate meetings with Singh and Shah at their respective official residences here.

“These were courtesy meetings,” Narwekar said.

Narwekar, a first-term member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly from the Colaba constituency in South Mumbai, started his political career with the Shiv Sena and later joined the NCP.

He joined the BJP in 2019, ahead of the assembly elections.

