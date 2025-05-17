Bhusawal (Maharashtra) [India] May 17 (ANI): A bomb threat call was received on Saturday regarding Train No. 11072 Kamayani Express, prompting immediate action by authorities, said officials.

According to CPRO, Central Railway, the train is currently undergoing a thorough inspection at Platform No. 5, Khandwa, by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Civil Police, and Dog Squad.

The police reported that message received from GRP Bhopal Control, the area has been cordoned off, and all necessary precautions are being implemented to avert any untoward incident.

A progress report is expected to follow as the situation develops.

Central Railway authorities are ensuring utmost vigilance to ensure passenger safety. (ANI)

