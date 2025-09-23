Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a Rs 1339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 to August 2025, according to sources.

The panchnamas of crops damaged due to heavy rain between June to August have already happened, with which people are getting assistance. Panchnamas of agricultural crops damaged by the rains currently falling in Marathwada have not yet been done.

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government, the funds will be distributed to the farmers through Direct Benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

"It should be ensured that the funds demanded under the proposal are not included in the relief funds distributed to all department for crop damage in the current season. It should be ensured that such relief is provided at the prescribed rate at one time in a season," the government's notice read.

After the funds are distributed, the list of beneficiaries, along with the order will be published on district websites.

Maharashtra received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra between August 18 to August 21.

The monsoon trough passed through Naliya, Jalgaon, Brahmapuri, Jagdalpur, center of well marked Low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and thence east southeastward to east Central Bay of Bengal extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, the Region Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said in a statement.

An offshore trough ran from south Konkan to north Kerala at mean sea level, the IMD added.

The IMD had also issued warning to fishermen for the North Maharashtra and South Maharashtra-Goa coast.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 - 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off South Konkan-Goa coasts and adjoining sea areas on 18th, 19th ,20th, 21st ,22nd August 2025," the IMD had said.

Additionally, port warnings for North and South regions of the state was also issued, with the IMD said that flooding in low lying and urban areas was expected then, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

On August 18 and August 19, the IMD had issued red alert in certain districts in the western coastal region. While on 20 and 21 August yellow alerts were issued, until the alerts subsided on August 22. (ANI)

