Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the establishment of a new independent Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence in the state. This is an important step towards achieving the goal of a Developed Maharashtra under the Developed India 2047 vision.

The existing Directorate of Information Technology will be converted into the Commissionerate of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence. A new Information Technology Cadre (IT Cadre) with permanent posts will be created for the Mantralaya departments, the Commissioner's office, and all districts. This move is expected to accelerate IT, AI, and digital governance in the state.

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Other than that, the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) will now be converted into a company. Its registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, will be cancelled, and it will be established as a company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

This decision will speed up projects such as the Road Information System, Urban Planning, Jalyukt Shivar-Watershed Development, Hill Development Scheme, e-Panchanama, Maha Agri Tech, Mangrove studies, Groundwater management, and mineral and mining studies.

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A Maharashtra Geotechnology Application Centre (MahaGeotech) company will also be established to enhance governance through the use of Geospatial Technology. With modern technology, research, geospatial innovation, and entrepreneurship initiatives, educational programmes will be introduced for students, professionals, and researchers.

Financial restructuring of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL / Mahavitaran) will be undertaken. Government-guaranteed loans worth Rs 32,679 crore will be raised in the capital market through government bonds. Additionally, the agricultural distribution business will be separated (Agri Demerger), and Mahavitaran will also be listed on the capital market

Additionally, approval has been granted to implement the Maharashtra Responsive Development Programme (MRDP). Funding will be mobilised for disaster management with the support of private capital, including ₹165 crore from the World Bank. Citizens affected by disasters will receive concessions on home loans, while MSMEs will receive loan relief and insurance protection. Plans will also be prepared to improve floodwater drainage in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Ichalkaranji, and to reduce flood risks in the Krishna river basin. (ANI)

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