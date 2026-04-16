Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project and the Runjh-Majhguwa Dam have been protesting for the past 11 days. Hundreds of tribal women on Wednesday staged a 'Panchtatva Movement', collectively demonstrating a mark of resistance.

Tribal women gathered on the river shore and raised slogans and placards against the government project.

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Speaking with ANI, a protester alleged that the government is displacing the tribal communities for the construction of the dam.

"Our forests, land, and homes are being taken away, so we are forced to protest. It's been 10 days, today is the 11th, and no officials have come. We will not leave until our demands are met. If they ignore us, we may be pushed towards extremism. Like Durga or Kali, we too can become fierce... Our children live in fear, but the government doesn't care what happens inside our homes," a protester said.

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Ken-Betwa Link National Project is a major irrigation project in the country adopting an underground pressurized pipe irrigation system. This project is being constructed on the Ken River in the Chhatarpur and Panna districts of Madhya Pradesh. Under the project, a 77-meter high and 2.13-kilometre-long Daudhan Dam and 2 tunnels (upper level 1.9 km and lower level 1.1 km) will be constructed on Ken River in Panna Tiger Reserve and 2,853 million cubic meters of water will be stored in the dam. The surplus water of Ken River will be transferred to Betwa River through the 221 km long link canal from Daudhan Dam on Ken River, providing irrigation and drinking water facilities in both states, stated the release.

Through a pressurised micro-irrigation system from the project, 8.11 lakh hectare area can be irrigated in 2 thousand villages of 10 districts, including Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Datia. About 7 lakh farmer families will benefit from the project, it added.

As per the government, the project will provide drinking water to 44 lakh people of Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh people of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the project will generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy. Madhya Pradesh will get its full benefit.

The project also includes the work of saving the historical Chandela era heritage ponds. By repairing/renovating 42 ponds of the Chandel era in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts of Madhya Pradesh, water can be stored during the rainy season, which will benefit the rural areas and increase the groundwater level. The construction of the project will bring prosperity and happiness in the lives of farmers along with increased crop production through advanced irrigation technology. Besides, the water crisis prevalent in the Bundelkhand region will end, and migration for employment will also be curbed, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)