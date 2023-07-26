Nagpur, Jul 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the owner of a software firm here, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant has an office at Medical Square in the city. He had filed an application with CGST to get his firm's GST number verified. During the verification process, accused Nimit, alias Amit Kumar, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him, the official said.

The software firm owner then approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which then laid a trap. Kumar was caught red-handed accepting the money in his chamber at GST Bhavan on Monday, the probe agency said.

CBI also conducted searches at Kumar's house, the official said.

A case has been registered against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been remanded in police custody till July 28, the official added.

