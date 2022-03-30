Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Officials of Pune Municipal Corporation were allegedly thrashed by a mob during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday.

The encroachment drive was going on in Dhanori area of Pune.

"I have spoken to Pune Police Commissioner and he assured me that strict will be taken against the culprits," said Vikram Kumar, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation.

Pune Municipal Corporation has recently launched a massive drive to clear footpaths and encroached roads across the city. (ANI)

