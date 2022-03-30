Kiev, March 30 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he saw positive signals from the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive," Zelensky said in a video address published on his official Telegram channel. Russia-Ukraine War: Special Operation in Ukraine Will Continue Until Set Goals Are Achieved, Says Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

At the same time, Zelensky said Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results", Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held their latest round of peace talks in Turkey's city of Istanbul, the fifth since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Following the negotiations on Tuesday, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said Kiev has proposed signing a new international treaty on security guarantees in an attempt to end the conflict in Ukraine.

