Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the first cable-stayed road bridge at Reay Road in Mumbai along with Titwala Road Over Bridge via video-conferencing on Tuesday.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The first cable-stayed Road over Bridge (ROB) has been inaugurated. A very beautiful, aesthetic cable-stayed bridge is visible, people will benefit a lot from this. While Titwala ROB has also been inaugurated, with the help of MAHARAIL, work on more bridges will be completed. This corporation MAHARAIL has done a lot of good work."

Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail, announced the inauguration of two newly constructed Road Over Bridges at Reay Road and Titwala.

This significant development marks an important milestone in MahaRail's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure across the state. The inauguration of these ROBs is part of MahaRail's broader strategy to develop state-of-the-art transport solutions that cater to the growing needs of Mumbai's population.

As the city continues to expand, the importance of investing in infrastructure becomes even more crucial.

The newly constructed ROBs are designed to improve road safety and alleviate traffic congestion in the area, thereby contributing to a seamless, faster and more efficient transportation experience for the commuters in Mumbai and Thane.

The six-lane cable-stayed ROB at Reay Road is situated at Reay Road Station on Sant Savata Mali Marg between Reay Road and Dockyard Road Railway Stations on Harbor Line of Central Railway.

The ROB is built to connect Byculla and Mazgaon over the Harbour Railway Line.

Earlier, CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 9, inaugurated Phase 2A of Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk. (ANI)

