Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on January 19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a review meeting at Sahyadri house to finalize arrangements for PM Modi Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

This is going to be PM Modi's first visit to Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde government came to power in the state.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in various programmes. He will also inaugurate two new lines of Mumbai Metro Lines including 2A and 7.

Along with this, PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for setting up two hospitals, and a new sewerage treatment plant in Mumbai to prevent the mixing of sewage water into the sea.

Apart from preparations for the PM's visit, discussions were held on upcoming BMC elections.

BJP MLAs, MPs, and state ministers were also present in the meeting.

"Maharashtra government is working at a rapid pace and incomplete projects are being taken up for completion on priority," BJP leader and MLA Ashish Shelar said. (ANI)

