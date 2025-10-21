Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday laid a wreath and paid homage to police personnel wh sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Police Parade Ground in Naigaon, Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

To honour the ever lasting memory of the gallant Policemen, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, October 21 every year is observed as 'Commemoration Day' by the Police forces all over India.

The significance of October 21 lies in the fact that ten brave Policemen were ambushed and killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959 in an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory. To honour the memory of these ten valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference held in 1962 decided to observe October 21 every year as Police Commemoration Day.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also paid homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Police Memorial at the Centre for Police Research in Pune.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to India's police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, lauding their courage, dedication, and sacrifices in maintaining the nation's safety and security.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable."

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of unity between the Army and police in ensuring national security, saying that both forces share the same spirit in safeguarding the country. (ANI)

