Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off the trucks of the Adharsocial Trust carrying sweets and other festive items for the Indian Army personnel stationed at border areas on the occasion of Diwali.

Social worker Shankar Eknath Chakankar of the Adharsocial Trust stated that this is a unique initiative taken by the government to offer a sense of homeliness to the jawans posted at the borders. He mentions that the sweets are hand made by the "mothers and sisters of the nation" and the first batch of the sweets are sent to the soldiers.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: CRPF Jawans Celebrate Deepavali Away From Family in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

"The jawans posted at the border sites and sensitive areas are the reason why we are able to celebrate every festival peacefully...they are the protectors of the nation...our mothers and sisters make sweets on the occasion of Deepawali and we ensure that the first batch goes to the jawans...we decided that we will only celebrate Diwali after the jawans eat the sweets sent by us...and for 10 years, we have been sending them sweets filled with love," Chakankar said.

Meanwhile, the CRPF jawans stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag celebrated Diwali away from their families by performing the "pooja" and bursting firecrackers.

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Wishes: FBI Director Kash Patel, US Lawmakers Extend Wishes on Deepavali.

The personnel offered prayers to the deities with flowers, fruits, and sweets, before marking the festival with crackers. They also enjoyed dance and music as they relish in the spirit of Diwali.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a vibrant Diwali Mela at its Humhama campus in Budgam on Sunday to bring joy to the families of jawans deployed on duty at the Line of Control (LOC).

The event featured cultural performances, traditional stalls, children's activities and festive celebrations, highlighting BSF's commitment to troop welfare and family support.

IG BSF of Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and stated that the BSF is celebrating the festival with a rejuvenating Diwali fair. The fair features a variety of food and cloth stalls, rides, games, and more entertaining activities.

"I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali on behalf of Kashmir Frontier. As we all know, BSF celebrates all festivals with their families. Today, all our frontier headquarters, the HTC (High-Tech Control Room), composite hospital, under-command sector, and units have come together to organise a Diwali fair here. There are many food stalls and numerous games for children, including swings. We will continue to celebrate with our families over the next two days," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)