Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is set to visit the newly-inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Apart from the Deputy CMs, their cabinet colleagues will also visit the shrine in the first week of February 2024. For the unversed, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir recently concluded on January 22 in presence of sages, PM Narendra Modi, other ministers, celebrities, and others. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: PM Narendra Modi Performs ‘Aarti’ of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs to Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their cabinet colleagues to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple in the first week of February (file photos) pic.twitter.com/gYBjhHPukc — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

