Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday inspected the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and flagged off the first bus to cross the MTHL.

Maharashtra Deputy CM also drove a car on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project along with CM Shinde.

While speaking to ANI, CM Shinde said, "This project will change the socio-economy scenario of the MMR Region. It will be a game changer for the entire state because our state contributes 12 per cent of the national GDP."

"It is an important project for Mumbai. Mumbai - Navi Mumbai Raigad will be connected. It will take 20 minutes to reach and it will reduce the travelling time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely inaugurate this project," CM Shinde said.

Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "This is not only a bridge but it is an economic corridor. Financial, commercial, and entertainment capital Mumbai's problems will be resolved now in 15 minutes as people will reach from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai."

"This work is done under the guidance and support of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I must thank the government of Japan for the support they have extended for the construction of this bridge," he said.

Speaking to ANI, SVR Srinivas, the commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said, "95 per cent of the work is completed. We will wind up the work by the end of this year."

On this occasion MP Rahul Shewale Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority SVR Srinivas, Head of the Commercial Embassy of Japan in Mumbai Dr Fukahori Yasukata, India Head of JICA Iva Moto, engineers, technical officers, employees, labourers of L-T, Daewoo, IAHI who shaped the project were present.

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3 lane 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland. The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

The Project affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihood has been affected while the implementation of the project has been compensated in accordance with Government policies. (ANI)

