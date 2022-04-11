Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that if Lord Rama would not have born what issue the BJP would have raised.

His remarks came while addressing a virtual campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Jayashree Jadhav for the April 12 by-poll from the Kolhapur North seat.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Misuses His Power, We Will Meet Home Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner, Says Parvesh Verma on FIR Against BJP Leaders in Punjab.

"Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics," the chief minister said.

Thackeray said that BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva.

Also Read | JNU Violence: Student Unions Clash in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus Over Eating Non-Veg Food on Ram Navami.

"BJP leaders say that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. It's not true, we have left BJP. BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva and only BJP doesn't mean Hindutva either. BJP tried to create fake Hindu Hirdya Samrat but people have not supported them."

Thackeray said that the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is the only "Hindu Hridya Samrat".

"Your (BJP) saffron is fake, the real saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)