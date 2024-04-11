Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Central Parliamentary Committee of the Congress on Wednesday announced the names of two more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The party has announced Shobha Dinesh Bachhav for the Dhule Lok Sabha seat while Kalyan Kale has been fielded from the Jalna parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, after weeks of hectic negotiations, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents on Tuesday announced their seat-sharing arrangement for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Under the arrangement, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 21 seats, Congress will fight on 17 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will put up candidates in 10 seats.

The seat-sharing arrangement was jointly announced by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The MVA and the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are in a tough contest for the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. (ANI)

