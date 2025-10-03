Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the annual Dussehra rally organised by Shiv Sena, emphasising the party's commitment to supporting farmers in distress and upholding the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra', is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day. 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

Highlighting the ongoing crisis faced by farmers due to floods, Shinde urged Shiv Sena workers to prioritise aiding those affected, whom he referred to as "Baliraja" (farmer).

"Baliraja is in pain and distress, having lost land, homes, and crops. I have seen his suffering," Shinde said, assuring that the state government stands firmly with farmers and will provide assistance before Diwali.

Shinde, calling himself a farmer's son, appealed to farmers to not take extreme steps and promised tangible support. He showcased a video detailing the flood-related devastation and the aid efforts undertaken by Shiv Sena workers.

"Wherever there is disaster and crisis, there is Shiv Sena. This is what Balasaheb taught us," he said, adding that if Balasaheb were alive, he would have praised the dedication of Shiv Sainiks.

Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that no corruption charges have been levelled against him and that scams prevalent during the UPA's tenure have ceased under his leadership.

Shinde reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray's promises, including providing housing for mill workers. He urged Shiv Sena workers to focus on the upcoming elections, including the 2026 birth centenary celebrations of Shiv Sena, and to ensure the victory of the Mahayuti alliance by highlighting their work.

"This Eknath Shinde will work as a worker, not just as a Chief Minister. You must work like Eknath Shinde," he exhorted, calling for the saffron flag of Mahayuti to be hoisted in all future elections. (ANI)

