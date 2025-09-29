Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shivsena leader Milind Deora interacted with shopkeepers in Kalbadevi on Monday and encouraged them to adopt a 'swadeshi' approach.

Additionally, they also discussed GST reforms with traders. Shinde claimed that due to reduced GST rates, sales have increased, and traders are pleased with the GST reforms. He also gave a call for Swadeshi.

"Traders and consumers are very happy because of reduced GST rates and are thanking Modi ji... The sales have increased, which is benefiting traders. Manufacturing has also increased, increasing employment. This entire chain is a call for swadeshi and represents a significant step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat..." Shinde told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Milind Deora, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena, praised the GST reforms. He welcomed the relief provided to both the common man and traders.

"We welcome the GST relief that the Modi government has given to the common man and also the traders. There is a positive environment... I thank the central government on behalf of all the textile traders and employees in the textile industry..." Deora told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another part of the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also highlighted that the prices of farmers' agricultural equipment have decreased due to the GST reforms.

Speaking to reporters, Sai mentioned that the GST reforms have also benefited the dairy sector.

"Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented GST in 2017. On August 15, 2025, he stated that he would implement reforms in GST. In just 20 days, he brought reforms. Later on 22nd September, the day Navratri was celebrated, GST reforms were implemented in this country. The four GST slabs were reduced to two slabs. Today, GST has been reduced to two slabs in 18 and 5 slabs. This has benefited both the dairy and your business." The dairy products have become cheaper. The price of agricultural machinery for farmers has also reduced in all aspects, said Sai.

The Chhattisgarh CM also claimed that the reduced GST prices have benefited all the sections in the country."This has benefited all the people of the country. We are continuously going to the markets, to the tractor showrooms. The prices have reduced and people are very happy," added Sai.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, urged the use of swadeshi products at the UP International Trade Show.

Calling the event a true amalgamation of "vocal for local" and "local goes global," he urged all stakeholders to commit to using swadeshi products and ensure that GST benefits flow directly to consumers, promoting inclusive growth for all. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)