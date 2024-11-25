Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a meeting held in Mumbai on Sunday, Shiv Sena leaders passed a resolution unanimously electing Eknath Shinde as the legislative party leader.

The resolution was moved by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant in the party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Educational Institutions in 5 Districts To Remain Closed on November 25 and 26 for Safety of Students, Teachers.

After the meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, Uday Samant said that the party leaders have decided to give all authority to Eknath Shinde to decide on the cabinet and swearing-in process.

"CM Eknath Shinde has been unanimously elected as the leader of the party... We have given all authority to Eknath Shinde to decide on the cabinet and swearing-in process," Uday Samant told ANI.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024 To Begin on November 25; Waqf to Banking Laws Bill To Be Discussed.

Following the meeting, party leader and newly elected MLA from Aurangabad West, Sanjay Shirsat, said, "There are chances that the Mahayuti leaders will head to Delhi tomorrow... Every party worker wants their party leader to be the CM, but the final decision lies with Ekanth Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar."

Meanwhile, party leader Rahul Shewale also said that all the newly elected MLAs unanimously nominated CM Eknath Shinde as their leader.

This decision comes after the ruling Mahayuti alliance, of which Shiv Sena is a part, resounding victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls by winning 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP-41) out of a total of 288 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats; Congress managed 16, and the NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.

The BJP demonstrated an impressive strike, winning 132 out of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP factions, also performed well.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met with beneficiaries of the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, where he expressed his gratitude to them for the historic win of the Mahayuti alliance in assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shinde said that the government will soon increase the amount to Rs 2100 as promised.

"I am with you all, I thank all Majhi Ladki Bahin for electing me. You all chose Mahayuti, as we promised we will be giving Rs 2100 to all my sisters. This government is yours and you choose this government again. I feel blessed you all came here and gave me blessings. This is a common people's government and we are working for the growth of Maharashtra," CM Shinde said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)