New Delhi, November 24: The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday in which various bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, will be discussed. The session will run till December 20.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Bills To Amend Banking Laws.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

The winter Session of Parliament will commence tomorrow and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session is set to conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate "Constitution Day" as per a statement. Winter Session 2024: INDIA Bloc To Hold Parliamentary Floor Leaders Meeting To Decide Strategy on November 25.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, floor leaders of INDIA bloc parites will hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of opposition, sources said. The meeting will be held at 10 am on November 25.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy of the Opposition for the Parliamentary Session, they said. Notably, Congress is expected to raise the Manipur issue and bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the union government is "ready to discuss any topic" while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament. Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the all-party meeting in Delhi, Rijiju said several topics were raised requesting for discussion in Parliament as winter session is scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

"A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary," Kiren Rijiju said.

The all-party meeting was attended by all floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament. The all-party meeting in the national capital began at 11 am in the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari and K Suresh along with JD(U) MP Upendra Kushwaha and other leaders joined the meeting. PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP), V Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Vaiko (MDMK), Ramgopal Yadav (SP), K Suresh (Congress), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP) were also present.

