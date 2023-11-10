Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): A 96-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai on Friday, an official statement said.

The deceased has been identified as Harshada Ben Pathak.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the situation is under control.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control," BMC said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

