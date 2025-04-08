Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a car near the near Dapodi area in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. There was no loss of life reported in the incident, officials said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department also shared the video of the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

Officials further said that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Global Electricity Review: India Overtakes Germany To Become 3rd-Largest Generator of Wind, Solar Power, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)