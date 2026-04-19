Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi's Nadi Naka area, and no casualties were reported.

Bhiwandi Fire Officer Parveen More, speaking to reporters, said, "There was a fire in a factory named Akash Dyeing; the fire has been extinguished."

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire incident was reported near D B Marg, Opp Reliance Mall, Mumbai Central on Sunday. The fire was confined to various shops and rooms in a chawl with no injuries reported.

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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff, and BMC's Ward staff were mobilised to the scene.

Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Amin Patel said the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

"A fire broke out around 10:30-10:45 pm. Initially, it seemed to be a small fire caused by an electrical short circuit. However, there are many small shops and people in the area. The residential portion upstairs was vacant, and the building was already in a somewhat dangerous condition. Significant damage has occurred, although fortunately, there have been no casualties," he said, talking to ANI.

On the firefighting efforts, Patel added that the situation is largely under control, but operations are still ongoing.

"The fire brigade is working to extinguish the fire, which is now under control but may take another two hours to fully put out. Cooling operations will continue until tomorrow. Due to safety concerns, some sections on the left side of the building are dangerously unstable and will need to be demolished. MHADA will be called tomorrow morning to handle the demolition," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)