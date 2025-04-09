Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday, officials said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department also shared the video of the incident.

Officials further said that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

