Ahmedabad, April 9: A tragic incident unfolded in Meghaninagar, where a 22-year-old mother, Karishma Baghel, was arrested for allegedly drowning her three-month-old son in an underground water tank. The child was initially reported missing, but a routine search led police to the horrifying discovery. What was first treated as an accidental death soon turned into a murder investigation after the postmortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Karishma was taken into custody on Monday night after her statements to the police showed several inconsistencies. According to Senior Police Inspector D B Basiya, Karishma had been emotionally and physically distressed since her pregnancy. She had experienced complications during the third month and eventually delivered the child via surgery, which reportedly added to her stress and mental strain, reported The Times Of India. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the baby wouldn’t stop crying. Karishma allegedly became overwhelmed and, in a moment of frustration, took the infant to the underground tank and drowned him. “She said she wanted to go to the bathroom but couldn’t calm the baby, so she ended his life,” Inspector Basiya stated. The investigation is ongoing. Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh.

The discovery of the baby’s body inside a covered underground water tank raised serious doubts about the incident being accidental. Police began to suspect foul play after Karishma Baghel, the infant’s mother, gave inconsistent statements. The sequence of events started around 11 am on Saturday, when her husband, Dilip Baghel, reported the child missing. While Dilip claimed to be asleep, Karishma and her mother-in-law were supposedly caring for the baby. A search operation was launched with help from neighbours and local announcers. Karishma told police the baby had been crying and disappeared while she went to the bathroom. However, her nervous behavior and shifting versions of the story made investigators suspicious.

A detailed inspection of the house led police to an underground water tank covered by a heavy iron manhole, where the child’s body was eventually found. Officers also noted a disturbing incident the day before, when the baby was found alone at the bottom of the stairs. Once the postmortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death, Karishma was booked for murder and giving false information. Authorities are now exploring the possibility of postpartum depression and whether any warning signs were missed in the days leading up to the tragedy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).