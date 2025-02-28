Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A fishing boat belonging to Rakesh Gan caught fire approximately 6-7 nautical miles off the coast of Akshi, Alibaug, in the Raigad district during the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3-4 am.

Also Read | 'AAP MLAs Suspended for Raising Slogans of Jai Bhim', Claims Atishi, Calls Suspension of MLAs 'Blow to Democracy' in Letter to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a swift rescue operation. They successfully evacuated all 18 crew members from the boat, as confirmed by Raigad SP.

Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) SavitriBai Phule, on patrol off Mumbai, sighted IFB on fire in Position 190 Prongs Lt 21.

Also Read | Bird Flu Outbreak in Karnataka: H5N1 Bird Flu Cases Detected in Raichur, Chikkaballapur and Ballari Districts, Surveillance Stepped Up.

The ship responded to the situation and confirmed that all fishermen from the boat had embarked on another IFB in the area and were safe. The ship is engaged in FF ops.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)