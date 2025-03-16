Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Five friends drowned while swimming in Ghodazari Lake at Nagbhid in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Janak Gawande, Yash Gawande, Aniket Gawande, Tejas Gawande, and Tejas Thakre--all residents of Sathgaon-Kolari in Chimur taluka.

As soon as the authorities received information about the incident, a team of officials from a nearby police station rushed to the spot.

Officials said that the bodies of all five youths were recovered.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

