Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains, including a train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on Tuesday.

Thanking PM Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today, PM Modi flagged off 10 Vande Bharat trains. Out of the 10 trains, one train was inaugurated in Maharashtra. In the state, nine stations will benefit from the 'One station, one product' initiative of the government. This will provide employment opportunities to the locals."

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister further said, "Earlier, Maharashtra got seven Vande Bharat trains. I thank the PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this."

The Prime Minister on Tuesday flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and said that the scale and size of today's event cannot be matched with any other event in Railways' history. He also congratulated Railways for today's event.

The Prime Minister underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country.

"In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crores have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days", the Prime Minister remarked.

PM Modi also flagged off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

He dedicated to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

The Prime Minister also dedicated 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation. (ANI)

