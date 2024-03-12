Gandhinagar, March 12: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13. The event will explore the Indian semiconductor mission. The virtual interaction will draw participation from over 500 IITGN students, faculty, staff, and several other higher educational institutions nationwide.

It will serve as a platform for the Prime Minister to outline the strategic significance, potential impacts, and envisioned progress of the semiconductor mission within India’s technological and educational landscapes. Google Announces New Measures To Support General Elections in India, Claims To Provide High-Quality Information to Voters and Safeguard Its Platform From Abuse,

After interacting with the Prime Minister, IITGN will conduct a preparatory workshop titled ‘The Relevance of Semiconductor Mission of India, and Opportunities for Academic Institutions’. AI in India: 59% Indians Believe Artificial Intelligence Make Work Easier and Lead to Better Outcomes, Says Report.

This session will have insights from personalities in the industry and academic sectors, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of the semiconductor mission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).