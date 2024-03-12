Varanasi, March 12: During a road rage incident on Monday, March 11, near Purushottampur crossing under Aurai police station in Varanasi, Uttar Prades, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed by car-borne miscreants. Amit Kumar Vaishya, a local of the Madho Singh region of Aurai, was attacked after getting into a heated argument about overtaking with the miscreants, according to the police. After suffering serious gunshot wounds, Vaishya was taken to a hospital in Aurai, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Six squads have been reportedly assembled to apprehend the attackers after a FIR was filed against two unnamed miscreants based on a complaint made by Vaishya's brother Shivji. A postmortem examination was also ordered for the body. Uttar Pradesh Road Rage: 28-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death With Sticks by Three People in Maharajganj.

It has come to the attention of the police that Vaishya was preparing for competitive exams. Riding on a motorbike with his brother, he was heading to the Madho Singh railway station early on Monday morning to catch a certain train. The two brothers got into an argument with two car-borne individuals about overtaking as they got close to the Purushottampur crossing. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes Minor Boy Over Road Rage Incident in Kanpur, Video Surfaces.

According to the police, the car-borne persons opened fire on Vaishya following the heated exchange regarding overtaking and fled the scene right away. Vaishya’s brother and other onlookers rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, though he died on the way. A manhunt is on for the two accused, who are still at large.

