Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): In order to bring the Muslim community into the mainstream of economic development in the state, the Maharashtra government has appointed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to do a status study of Muslims to bring them into the mainstream of development.

The state government said that a total of Rs 33.92 lakh has been allocated for the study of the project.

Moreover, the TISS and government have appointed officials to work on the project.

"Of workers in the region, the Tata Social Research Council, Mumbai has enumerated 56 workers among the six regional revenue commissioners of the state of Maharashtra," it said.

To study the social, educational and economic conditions of the Muslim community in cities, interviews and community surveys are to be studied and presented.

"Administrative approval is being given to the said study group with a total amount of Rs 33,92,040 including financial sanction," it added. (ANI)

